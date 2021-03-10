In the last trading session, 1,116,258 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $142.56 changed hands at $12.52 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.29 Billion. ZG’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.99% off its 52-week high of $212.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.65, which suggests the last value was 86.92% up since then. When we look at Zillow Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 871.42 Million.

Analysts gave the Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ZG as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Zillow Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

Instantly ZG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $169.9 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 16.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $203.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZG’s forecast low is $105 with $250 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +75.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -26.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zillow Group, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +70.85% over the past 6 months, a 104.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zillow Group, Inc. will rise +200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 217.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 Billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Zillow Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.28 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.13 Billion and $615.44 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 108.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Zillow Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 51.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.4% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.48% of Zillow Group, Inc. shares while 92.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.65%. There are 339 institutions holding the Zillow Group, Inc. stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 25.85% of the shares, roughly 15.8 Million ZG shares worth $2.15 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.88% or 5.43 Million shares worth $737.67 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Baron Partners Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2750000 shares estimated at $373.84 Million under it, the former controlled 4.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.79% of the shares, roughly 2.32 Million shares worth around $315.18 Million.