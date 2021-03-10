In the last trading session, 1,259,981 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $280.01 changed hands at $33.3 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.44 Billion. SEDG’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.64% off its 52-week high of $377. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.02, which suggests the last value was 76.07% up since then. When we look at SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 Million.

Analysts gave the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SEDG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Instantly SEDG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.5%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $293.5 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 4.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $306.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEDG’s forecast low is $51 with $435 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -81.79% for it to hit the projected low.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +43.88% over the past 6 months, a 16.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will rise +5.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $396.69 Million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $448.6 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $431.22 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9%. The 2021 estimates are for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.43% of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. shares while 89.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.39%. There are 652 institutions holding the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.63% of the shares, roughly 6Million SEDG shares worth $1.91 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.77% or 2.97 Million shares worth $949.2 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.