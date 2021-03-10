In the latest trading session, 1,353,904 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.34 changing hands around $0.99 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.4 Billion. NUAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.1% off its 52-week high of $51.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.51, which suggests the recent value is68.83% up since then. When we look at Nuance Communications, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 Million.

Analysts gave the Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NUAN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nuance Communications, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) trade information

Instantly NUAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $44.23 on Wednesday, Mar 10 added 1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NUAN’s forecast low is $45 with $65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.98% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 3.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $342.73 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Nuance Communications, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $333.63 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $369.55 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings to increase by 331.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.2% per year.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Nuance Communications, Inc. shares while 100.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.17%. There are 497 institutions holding the Nuance Communications, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.91% of the shares, roughly 25.41 Million NUAN shares worth $1.12 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 16.99 Million shares worth $749.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. With 7996342 shares estimated at $352.56 Million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 7.84 Million shares worth around $345.78 Million.