In the last trading session, 1,379,876 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.83 changed hands at $3.16 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.23 Billion. ASAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.17% off its 52-week high of $43.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.57, which suggests the last value was 37.34% up since then. When we look at Asana, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Asana, Inc. (ASAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ASAN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Asana, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASAN’s forecast low is $20 with $41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -39.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Asana, Inc. earnings to decrease by -132.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.93% of Asana, Inc. shares while 45.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.02%. There are 73 institutions holding the Asana, Inc. stock share, with Generation Investment Management LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.79% of the shares, roughly 6.25 Million ASAN shares worth $184.74 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.66% or 4.55 Million shares worth $134.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. With 1899206 shares estimated at $56.12 Million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held about 2% of the shares, roughly 1.6 Million shares worth around $47.39 Million.