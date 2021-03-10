In the latest trading session, 1,287,929 Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.47 changing hands around -$0.36 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $522.93 Million. JNCE’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.76% off its 52-week high of $14.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the recent value is75.15% up since then. When we look at Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 411.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 471.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JNCE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

Although JNCE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.95 on Friday, Mar 05 added 10.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 618.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JNCE’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.78% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 30.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +77.89% over the past 6 months, a -15.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +51.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.17 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $18.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.67 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 748.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -174.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.14% of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 63.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.46%. There are 146 institutions holding the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with TRV GP II, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 20.27% of the shares, roughly 9.2 Million JNCE shares worth $64.4 Million.

TRV GP III, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 3.05 Million shares worth $21.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.