In the latest trading session, 2,142,114 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $90.24 changing hands around -$3.38 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.66 Billion. ITRI’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.54% off its 52-week high of $122.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.48, which suggests the recent value is55.14% up since then. When we look at Itron, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 654.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 425.82 Million.

Analysts gave the Itron, Inc. (ITRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ITRI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Itron, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) trade information

Although ITRI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $120.3 on Thursday, Mar 04 added 24.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 882.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $122.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ITRI’s forecast low is $79 with $140 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.14% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -12.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Itron, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +58.33% over the past 6 months, a 21.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Itron, Inc. will drop -28.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1566.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $537.18 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Itron, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $550.14 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $598.41 Million and $509.59 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Itron, Inc. earnings to decrease by -217.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of Itron, Inc. shares while 101.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.76%. There are 359 institutions holding the Itron, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.24% of the shares, roughly 6.17 Million ITRI shares worth $591.44 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.24% or 4.14 Million shares worth $397.13 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2593178 shares estimated at $248.69 Million under it, the former controlled 6.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 1.08 Million shares worth around $103.95 Million.