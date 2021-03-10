In the latest trading session, 20,677,560 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.72 changing hands around $0.02 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.69 Billion. ITUB’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.96% off its 52-week high of $6.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.48, which suggests the recent value is26.27% up since then. When we look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 70.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ITUB as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Instantly ITUB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.4%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.88- on Monday, Mar 08 added 3.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ITUB’s forecast low is $5.03 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.9% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 6.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +1.66% over the past 6 months, a 20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will rise +22.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.6 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $5.71 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $3.13 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings to decrease by -30.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.5% per year.

ITUB Dividends

The 1.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.69% per year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares while 23.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.25%. There are 417 institutions holding the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock share, with Harding Loevner LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.12% of the shares, roughly 199.54 Million ITUB shares worth $1.22 Billion.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.13% or 151.49 Million shares worth $922.6 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 51341298 shares estimated at $209.99 Million under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 41.43 Million shares worth around $252.31 Million.