In the latest trading session, 3,731,601 TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $69.69 changing hands around -$6.06 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.14 Billion. TAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.52% off its 52-week high of $90.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.15, which suggests the recent value is35.21% up since then. When we look at TAL Education Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 Million.

Analysts gave the TAL Education Group (TAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TAL as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. TAL Education Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Although TAL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $78.07 on Wednesday, Mar 10 added 10.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TAL’s forecast low is $72 with $108 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.97% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 3.31% for it to hit the projected low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TAL Education Group share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +0.83% over the past 6 months, a 1000% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TAL Education Group will drop -20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.2 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter ending May 01, 2021 will be $1.33 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $857.68 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.4%. The 2021 estimates are for TAL Education Group earnings to decrease by -130.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of TAL Education Group shares while 100.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.56%. There are 650 institutions holding the TAL Education Group stock share, with Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.72% of the shares, roughly 58.8 Million TAL shares worth $4.2 Billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.61% or 54.36 Million shares worth $3.89 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 17039382 shares estimated at $1.19 Billion under it, the former controlled 4.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 5.85 Million shares worth around $388.87 Million.