In the last trading session, 2,183,307 Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $37.14 changed hands at $2.54 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.98 Billion. XM’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.23% off its 52-week high of $57.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.65, which suggests the last value was 14.78% up since then. When we look at Qualtrics International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 Million.

Analysts gave the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended XM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XM’s forecast low is $44 with $61 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Qualtrics International Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund. With 299000 shares estimated at $13.16 Million under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 85.35 Thousand shares worth around $3.76 Million.