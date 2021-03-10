In the last trading session, 2,105,735 Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.58 changed hands at $1.83 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.54 Billion. PRCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.38% off its 52-week high of $24.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.15, which suggests the last value was 50.75% up since then. When we look at Porch Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PRCH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Porch Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Instantly PRCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.52 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 4.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRCH’s forecast low is $24 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Porch Group Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.18% of Porch Group Inc. shares while 26.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.43%. There are 53 institutions holding the Porch Group Inc. stock share, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.04% of the shares, roughly 4.11 Million PRCH shares worth $58.6 Million.

Falcon Edge Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.32% or 3.52 Million shares worth $50.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.