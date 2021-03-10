In the latest trading session, 2,761,964 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.52 changing hands around $0.04 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.64 Billion. MGM’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.37% off its 52-week high of $39.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.9, which suggests the recent value is84.28% up since then. When we look at MGM Resorts International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.47 Million.

Analysts gave the MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended MGM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MGM Resorts International’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Instantly MGM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $39.30 on Thursday, Mar 04 added 4.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MGM’s forecast low is $28 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.94% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -25.37% for it to hit the projected low.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MGM Resorts International share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +59.35% over the past 6 months, a 4.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MGM Resorts International will drop -149.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.64 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.93 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.25 Billion and $289.81 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 566%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.6%. The 2021 estimates are for MGM Resorts International earnings to decrease by -152%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 28 – May 03, 2021. The 0.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.72% of MGM Resorts International shares while 66.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76%. There are 715 institutions holding the MGM Resorts International stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 43.38 Million MGM shares worth $1.37 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.73% or 28.37 Million shares worth $894.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 11773566 shares estimated at $370.99 Million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 10Million shares worth around $315.1 Million.