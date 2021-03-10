In the last trading session, 1,802,220 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.84. With the company’s per share price at $24.6 changed hands at -$0.57 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.87 Billion. MTDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.5% off its 52-week high of $27.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 95.49% up since then. When we look at Matador Resources Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Matador Resources Company (MTDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MTDR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Matador Resources Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) trade information

Although MTDR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $27.43 on Monday, Mar 08 added 10.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.27, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MTDR’s forecast low is $16 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.95% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Matador Resources Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +158.68% over the past 6 months, a 300% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Matador Resources Company will rise +75%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1800% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $249.86 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Matador Resources Company’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $304.37 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $237Million and $165.41 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Matador Resources Company earnings to decrease by -781.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.4% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MTDR Dividends

Matador Resources Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 27 – May 03, 2021. The 0.4% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 0.4% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.92% of Matador Resources Company shares while 86.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.14%. There are 295 institutions holding the Matador Resources Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.95% of the shares, roughly 17.46 Million MTDR shares worth $210.51 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.04% or 11.72 Million shares worth $141.33 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7050051 shares estimated at $85.02 Million under it, the former controlled 6.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 3.15 Million shares worth around $37.95 Million.