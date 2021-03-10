In the last trading session, 1,946,470 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $36.07 changed hands at $1.33 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.29 Billion. MRVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.56% off its 52-week high of $40.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.62, which suggests the last value was 34.52% up since then. When we look at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 Million.

Analysts gave the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MRVI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRVI’s forecast low is $42 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 52.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.8% per year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. shares while 49.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.29%. There are 21 institutions holding the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. stock share, with GTCR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 33.97% of the shares, roughly 27.65 Million MRVI shares worth $775.48 Million.

D1 Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.29% or 5.93 Million shares worth $166.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. With 1884982 shares estimated at $52.87 Million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 1.74 Million shares worth around $48.91 Million.