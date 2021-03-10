In the last trading session, 2,405,801 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.99 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.03 Billion. GSAH’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.59% off its 52-week high of $16.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the last value was 10.37% up since then. When we look at GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 Million.

Analysts gave the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GSAH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) trade information

Instantly GSAH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.57 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 5.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 372.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 111.98 days.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares while 42.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.85%. There are 60 institutions holding the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.6% of the shares, roughly 4.95 Million GSAH shares worth $53.97 Million.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.3% or 3.98 Million shares worth $43.36 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 941519 shares estimated at $10.26 Million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 643.2 Thousand shares worth around $7.01 Million.