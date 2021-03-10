In the last trading session, 1,074,687 GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.5 changed hands at $0.65 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $297.78 Million. GIK’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.96% off its 52-week high of $17.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.79, which suggests the last value was 14.87% up since then. When we look at GigCapital3, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.9 Million.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) trade information

Instantly GIK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.51 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 8.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GigCapital3, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of GigCapital3, Inc. shares while 45.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.16%. There are 35 institutions holding the GigCapital3, Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.26% of the shares, roughly 844.43 Thousand GIK shares worth $11.13 Million.

Omni Partners LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.08% or 798.81 Thousand shares worth $10.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. With 140368 shares estimated at $1.85 Million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 30.2 Thousand shares worth around $300.53 Thousand.