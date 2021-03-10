In the latest trading session, 6,280,183 Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.84 changing hands around $0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.93 Billion. DVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.61% off its 52-week high of $26.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.7, which suggests the recent value is80.29% up since then. When we look at Devon Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DVN as a Hold, 25 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Devon Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

Instantly DVN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $26.13 on Friday, Mar 05 added 9.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DVN’s forecast low is $17 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.79% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -28.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Devon Energy Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +125.88% over the past 6 months, a -1644.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Devon Energy Corporation will rise +115.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 294.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.93 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Devon Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $2.06 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.09 Billion and $394Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 422.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Devon Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 1811.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 03 – May 07, 2021. The 2.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 2.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.62% per year.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Devon Energy Corporation shares while 84.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.7%. There are 676 institutions holding the Devon Energy Corporation stock share, with EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.73% of the shares, roughly 78.98 Million DVN shares worth $1.25 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.72% or 65.44 Million shares worth $1.03 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 16493628 shares estimated at $260.76 Million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 13.86 Million shares worth around $219.14 Million.