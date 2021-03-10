In the last trading session, 1,015,019 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $19.8 changed hands at $1.72 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28 Billion. CDXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.29% off its 52-week high of $29.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.43, which suggests the last value was 57.42% up since then. When we look at Codexis, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 888.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 777.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CDXS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Codexis, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) trade information

Instantly CDXS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.69 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 12.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) is -0.3% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDXS’s forecast low is $23 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +51.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Codexis, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +61.76% over the past 6 months, a 52.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Codexis, Inc. will drop -46.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.35 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Codexis, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $19.29 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $14.67 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16%. The 2021 estimates are for Codexis, Inc. earnings to decrease by -91.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.07% of Codexis, Inc. shares while 85.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.31%. There are 185 institutions holding the Codexis, Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9% of the shares, roughly 5.8 Million CDXS shares worth $126.51 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.76% or 5Million shares worth $109.16 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5410224 shares estimated at $126Million under it, the former controlled 8.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 1.7 Million shares worth around $37.22 Million.