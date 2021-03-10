In the last trading session, 1,250,734 ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s per share price at $4.06 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.85 Million. ABIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -441.87% off its 52-week high of $22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.21, which suggests the last value was 45.57% up since then. When we look at ARCA biopharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Analysts gave the ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ABIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ARCA biopharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) trade information

Instantly ABIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.58- on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 11.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 119.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 112.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABIO’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +72.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 72.41% for it to hit the projected low.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.3%. The 2021 estimates are for ARCA biopharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 59.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.4% of ARCA biopharma, Inc. shares while 8.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.46%. There are 21 institutions holding the ARCA biopharma, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.08% of the shares, roughly 287.26 Thousand ABIO shares worth $1.15 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.2% or 205.5 Thousand shares worth $824.06 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. With 62732 shares estimated at $251.56 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Life Sciences Investors held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 32.46 Thousand shares worth around $130.17 Thousand.