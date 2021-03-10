In the last trading session, 1,231,046 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.59 changed hands at $4.19 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.53 Billion. ACCD’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.69% off its 52-week high of $65.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 98.74% up since then. When we look at Accolade, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 843.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACCD as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Accolade, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Instantly ACCD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $46.97 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 7.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACCD’s forecast low is $54 with $65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Accolade, Inc. earnings to increase by 9.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.1% per year.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.32% of Accolade, Inc. shares while 39.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.96%. There are 128 institutions holding the Accolade, Inc. stock share, with AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.83% of the shares, roughly 3.78 Million ACCD shares worth $164.41 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.28% or 2.37 Million shares worth $103.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 4096075 shares estimated at $207.63 Million under it, the former controlled 7.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $49.59 Million.