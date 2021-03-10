In the latest trading session, 4,809,391 Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.94 changing hands around -$7.46 or -0.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.23 Billion. TUP’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.73% off its 52-week high of $38.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the recent value is95.39% up since then. When we look at Tupperware Brands Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 748.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 791.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TUP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Although TUP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $33.72 on Monday, Mar 08 added 25.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TUP’s forecast low is $31 with $46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +84.44% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 24.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tupperware Brands Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +54.43% over the past 6 months, a 85.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tupperware Brands Corporation will rise +201.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 655.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $448.99 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Tupperware Brands Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $425.99 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $417.2 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43%. The 2021 estimates are for Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings to decrease by -93.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.12% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 77.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.5%. There are 244 institutions holding the Tupperware Brands Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.3% of the shares, roughly 7.52 Million TUP shares worth $243.64 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.98% or 7.37 Million shares worth $238.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4264225 shares estimated at $138.12 Million under it, the former controlled 8.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.43% of the shares, roughly 3.16 Million shares worth around $102.36 Million.