In the latest trading session, 2,900,758 Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.7 changing hands around -$0.65 or -0.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.76 Million. SNDE’s current price is a discount, trading about -288.24% off its 52-week high of $6.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the recent value is41.18% up since then. When we look at Sundance Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 307.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SNDE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sundance Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) trade information

Although SNDE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.67- on Thursday, Mar 04 added 38.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) is -0.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 358.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 105.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNDE’s forecast low is $3.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +105.88% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 105.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $99Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sundance Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $99Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $203.58 Million and $203.58 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -51.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.38%. The 2021 estimates are for Sundance Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Sundance Energy Inc. shares while 13.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.2%. There are 14 institutions holding the Sundance Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.05% of the shares, roughly 140.84 Thousand SNDE shares worth $245.05 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 46.6 Thousand shares worth $81.08 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 140836 shares estimated at $245.05 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 46.6 Thousand shares worth around $81.08 Thousand.