In the last trading session, 1,987,644 Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.79 changed hands at $0.28 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $405.28 Million. EXPC’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.62% off its 52-week high of $19.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.28, which suggests the last value was 21.29% up since then. When we look at Experience Investment Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 Million.

Analysts gave the Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EXPC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) trade information

Instantly EXPC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.59 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 19.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 483.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 222.98 days.

Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Experience Investment Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Experience Investment Corp. shares while 81.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.09%. There are 60 institutions holding the Experience Investment Corp. stock share, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.27% of the shares, roughly 2Million EXPC shares worth $22.16 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.5% or 1.79 Million shares worth $19.82 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. With 1081600 shares estimated at $11.98 Million under it, the former controlled 3.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 766.98 Thousand shares worth around $11.31 Million.