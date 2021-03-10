In the last trading session, 1,010,302 Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $6.72 changed hands at $0.27 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.69 Million. BPTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -262.2% off its 52-week high of $24.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 56.55% up since then. When we look at Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 478.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 Million.

Analysts gave the Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BPTH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.78.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) trade information

Instantly BPTH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.00- on Tuesday, Mar 09 added 4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.92%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 474.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 219.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BPTH’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 77.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. shares while 7.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.85%. There are 18 institutions holding the Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.39% of the shares, roughly 96.76 Thousand BPTH shares worth $338.66 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 77.59 Thousand shares worth $271.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 60240 shares estimated at $210.84 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 36.52 Thousand shares worth around $127.82 Thousand.