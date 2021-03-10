In the last trading session, 1,035,003 aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.1. With the company’s per share price at $4.79 changed hands at $0.44 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.79 Million. LIFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.9% off its 52-week high of $8.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 55.53% up since then. When we look at aTyr Pharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 420.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Analysts gave the aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LIFE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. aTyr Pharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Instantly LIFE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.09- on Tuesday, Mar 09 added 5.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) is -0.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 159.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 113.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 178.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIFE’s forecast low is $12 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +213.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 150.52% for it to hit the projected low.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the aTyr Pharma, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +28.76% over the past 6 months, a 69.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for aTyr Pharma, Inc. will rise +48.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -468% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1921.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.5%. The 2021 estimates are for aTyr Pharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 56.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13% per year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.25% of aTyr Pharma, Inc. shares while 64.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.15%. There are 35 institutions holding the aTyr Pharma, Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.86% of the shares, roughly 1.62 Million LIFE shares worth $6.27 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15% or 1.53 Million shares worth $5.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1615000 shares estimated at $5.12 Million under it, the former controlled 15.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 4.73% of the shares, roughly 481.99 Thousand shares worth around $1.77 Million.