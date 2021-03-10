In the latest trading session, 4,286,753 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.24 changing hands around $0.37 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.01 Million. AEHL’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.75% off its 52-week high of $5.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the recent value is75.93% up since then. When we look at Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 694.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 962.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AEHL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Instantly AEHL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.00- on Wednesday, Mar 10 added 12.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 178.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168, meaning bulls need an upside of 5085.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AEHL’s forecast low is $168 with $168 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +5085.19% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 5085.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.69% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares while 0.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.2%. There are 5 institutions holding the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.59% of the shares, roughly 49.34 Thousand AEHL shares worth $122.37 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 23.33 Thousand shares worth $57.86 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.