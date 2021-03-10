In the last trading session, 1,532,636 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12 changed hands at $0.85 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.25 Billion. YQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.42% off its 52-week high of $23.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $10, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 Million.

Analysts gave the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YQ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -73.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.31% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 0% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0%. There are 0 institutions holding the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.57% of the shares, roughly 6.02 Million YQ shares worth $77.16 Million.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 4.64 Million shares worth $59.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.