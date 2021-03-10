In the latest trading session, 1,517,016 Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.33 changing hands around $0.74 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $97.68 Million. IPWR’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.97% off its 52-week high of $24.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the recent value is93.77% up since then. When we look at Ideal Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 647.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 679.35 Million.

Analysts gave the Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IPWR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ideal Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) trade information

Instantly IPWR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $18.85 on Wednesday, Mar 10 added 9.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IPWR’s forecast low is $28 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +61.57% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 61.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Ideal Power Inc. earnings to increase by 38.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.88% of Ideal Power Inc. shares while 16.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.04%. There are 11 institutions holding the Ideal Power Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 17.48% of the shares, roughly 753.97 Thousand IPWR shares worth $6.16 Million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.6% or 284.79 Thousand shares worth $2.33 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 24701 shares estimated at $201.81 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 18Thousand shares worth around $308.23 Thousand.