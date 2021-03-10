In the last trading session, 1,184,623 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.11 changed hands at $1.46 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.39 Billion. ICLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.41% off its 52-week high of $19.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.86, which suggests the last value was 74.45% up since then. When we look at iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 Million.

Analysts gave the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ICLK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Instantly ICLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.7%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.10 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 6.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.77%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 697.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 352.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICLK’s forecast low is $17.4 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.16% for it to hit the projected low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.89 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $61.45 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.67 Million and $49.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited earnings to increase by 72.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares while 37.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.2%. There are 77 institutions holding the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.31% of the shares, roughly 5.19 Million ICLK shares worth $44.28 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.06% or 4.98 Million shares worth $42.55 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and MFS International New Discovery Fund. With 809400 shares estimated at $6.91 Million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS International New Discovery Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 692.05 Thousand shares worth around $5.91 Million.