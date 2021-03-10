In the last trading session, 4,227,061 Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.2 changed hands at -$7.55 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $151.52 Million. GRAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -426.11% off its 52-week high of $37.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $7, which suggests the last value was 2.78% up since then. When we look at Graybug Vision, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.19 Million.

Analysts gave the Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GRAY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Graybug Vision, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 263.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRAY’s forecast low is $10 with $42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +483.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Graybug Vision, Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.43% of Graybug Vision, Inc. shares while 85.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.26%. There are 29 institutions holding the Graybug Vision, Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 25.18% of the shares, roughly 5.28 Million GRAY shares worth $153.28 Million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 21.33% or 4.48 Million shares worth $129.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 678136 shares estimated at $20.78 Million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 513.47 Thousand shares worth around $15.74 Million.