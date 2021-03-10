In the last trading session, 1,407,271 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $42.36 changed hands at $2.35 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.58 Billion. GDRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.61% off its 52-week high of $64.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.51, which suggests the last value was 20.89% up since then. When we look at GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

Analysts gave the GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GDRX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GDRX’s forecast low is $29 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +65.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.54% for it to hit the projected low.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 50.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.93% per year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.6% of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. shares while 88.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.92%. There are 178 institutions holding the GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.85% of the shares, roughly 3.45 Million GDRX shares worth $139.05 Million.

Silver Lake Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.9% or 3.03 Million shares worth $122.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 1175538 shares estimated at $47.42 Million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 944.73 Thousand shares worth around $38.11 Million.