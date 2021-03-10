In the last trading session, 1,075,755 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $10.99 changed hands at -$0.75 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $459.4 Million. GNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.64% off its 52-week high of $11.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.27, which suggests the last value was 61.15% up since then. When we look at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 645.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 825.62 Million.

Analysts gave the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GNK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Although GNK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.94 on Thursday, Mar 04 added 7.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.49%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is 0.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNK’s forecast low is $9 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +73.07% over the past 6 months, a -348.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will rise +88.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 130.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.5% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited earnings to decrease by -301.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 25, 2021. The 0.7% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.7% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.93% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares while 79.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.19%. There are 121 institutions holding the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock share, with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 24.44% of the shares, roughly 10.21 Million GNK shares worth $75.18 Million.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.53% or 8.17 Million shares worth $60.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and Evermore Global Value Fd. With 1322870 shares estimated at $10.46 Million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Evermore Global Value Fd held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 599.31 Thousand shares worth around $4.41 Million.