In the last trading session, 2,781,368 Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $9.14 changed hands at $0.64 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04 Billion. DVAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.11% off its 52-week high of $12.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.8, which suggests the last value was 80.31% up since then. When we look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.24 Million.

Analysts gave the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DVAX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Instantly DVAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.28- on Tuesday, Mar 09 added 1.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DVAX’s forecast low is $16 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +118.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 75.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynavax Technologies Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +87.3% over the past 6 months, a -208.2% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dynavax Technologies Corporation will rise +86.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 122.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 618.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.11 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $63.83 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $11.36 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 420.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Dynavax Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 65.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 80.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.48%. There are 213 institutions holding the Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.55% of the shares, roughly 11.95 Million DVAX shares worth $53.16 Million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.62% or 10.9 Million shares worth $48.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 9050172 shares estimated at $40.27 Million under it, the former controlled 7.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 5.25% of the shares, roughly 5.95 Million shares worth around $22.19 Million.