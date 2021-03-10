In the latest trading session, 1,538,939 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.8 changing hands around -$1.13 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.65 Billion. DRVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.91% off its 52-week high of $35.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.53, which suggests the recent value is15.36% up since then. When we look at Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 437.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 899.83 Million.

Analysts gave the Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DRVN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DRVN’s forecast low is $30 with $39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.29% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 7.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 9.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.2% per year.