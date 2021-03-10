In the last trading session, 1,016,957 Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.08 changed hands at $1.36 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.61 Billion. DAO’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.03% off its 52-week high of $47.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.84, which suggests the last value was 48.97% up since then. When we look at Youdao, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 751.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 647.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Youdao, Inc. (DAO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DAO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Youdao, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Instantly DAO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $35.47 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 18.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) is -0.3% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $163.73 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Youdao, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $188.58 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77.36 Million and $92.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 111.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 104.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Youdao, Inc. earnings to decrease by -132.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.12% of Youdao, Inc. shares while 74.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.28%. There are 53 institutions holding the Youdao, Inc. stock share, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 45.36% of the shares, roughly 10.27 Million DAO shares worth $272.42 Million.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.93% or 1.34 Million shares worth $35.63 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF. With 8390 shares estimated at $222.59 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 4.93 Thousand shares worth around $185.84 Thousand.