In the last trading session, 1,760,840 Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.08. With the company’s per share price at $9.72 changed hands at $1.82 or 0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.47 Million. CYTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -208.64% off its 52-week high of $30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3, which suggests the last value was 69.14% up since then. When we look at Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 221.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CYTH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 157.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYTH’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +157.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 157.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.24% of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 0.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.07%. There are 4 institutions holding the Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 350Thousand CYTH shares worth $1.52 Million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.5% or 100Thousand shares worth $435Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.