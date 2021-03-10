In the last trading session, 1,138,059 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $39.42 changed hands at $3.55 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.05 Billion. COWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.93% off its 52-week high of $40.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.75, which suggests the last value was 85.41% up since then. When we look at Cowen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 737.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 549.62 Million.

Analysts gave the Cowen Inc. (COWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended COWN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cowen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.03.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) trade information

Instantly COWN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.9%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $40.18 on Tuesday, Mar 09 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is 0.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COWN’s forecast low is $36 with $71 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cowen Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +129.05% over the past 6 months, a -38.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cowen Inc. will rise +1362.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -65.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $443.65 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cowen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $347.07 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $210.9 Million and $529.58 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 110.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -34.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Cowen Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

COWN Dividends

Cowen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 27 – May 03, 2021. The 0.89% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.59% of Cowen Inc. shares while 102.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.51%. There are 209 institutions holding the Cowen Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.68% of the shares, roughly 2.85 Million COWN shares worth $74.05 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.52% or 2.01 Million shares worth $52.16 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 980213 shares estimated at $21.04 Million under it, the former controlled 3.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 676.22 Thousand shares worth around $17.57 Million.