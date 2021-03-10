In the last trading session, 1,218,263 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $9.33 changed hands at -$0.59 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $457.15 Million. WVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.15% off its 52-week high of $19.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.61, which suggests the last value was 29.15% up since then. When we look at Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 825.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 640.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended WVE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Although WVE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.09 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 15.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WVE’s forecast low is $7 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +189.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -22.7% over the past 6 months, a -58.9% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will rise +60.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 251.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.87 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $12.43 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.16 Million and $3.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 185.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 310.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings to increase by 33.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.97% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares while 76.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.14%. There are 149 institutions holding the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.87% of the shares, roughly 7.78 Million WVE shares worth $61.19 Million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 3.92 Million shares worth $30.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3108080 shares estimated at $24.46 Million under it, the former controlled 6.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 752.43 Thousand shares worth around $5.92 Million.