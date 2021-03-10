In the last trading session, 583,337 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $75.09 changed hands at $2.39 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.68 Billion. SWTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.49% off its 52-week high of $96.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.5, which suggests the last value was 74.03% up since then. When we look at SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 595.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 349.17 Million.

Analysts gave the SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SWTX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Instantly SWTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $80.06 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 6.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWTX’s forecast low is $91 with $124 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +65.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.19% for it to hit the projected low.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 10.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.74% of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 78.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.46%. There are 144 institutions holding the SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.12% of the shares, roughly 7.41 Million SWTX shares worth $537.11 Million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.87% or 7.28 Million shares worth $528.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1233283 shares estimated at $102.74 Million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 632.36 Thousand shares worth around $45.86 Million.