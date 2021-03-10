In the latest trading session, 1,513,011 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.9. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.19 changing hands around $0.18 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.16 Billion. CBD’s current price is a discount, trading about -316.71% off its 52-week high of $17.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.82, which suggests the recent value is8.83% up since then. When we look at Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 795.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CBD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Instantly CBD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.36- on Friday, Mar 05 added 4.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 546.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 419.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CBD’s forecast low is $7.44 with $73.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1643.44% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 77.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao earnings to increase by 439.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.3% per year.

CBD Dividends

The 3.89% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 3.89% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares while 10.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.47%. There are 104 institutions holding the Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock share, with Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3% of the shares, roughly 8.04 Million CBD shares worth $115.19 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.54% or 4.14 Million shares worth $59.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Emerging Markets Portfolio. With 1330667 shares estimated at $14.32 Million under it, the former controlled 0.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Emerging Markets Portfolio held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 917.24 Thousand shares worth around $9.87 Million.