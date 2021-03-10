In the last trading session, 3,344,322 Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $6.28 changed hands at $0.52 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.05 Billion. CERS’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.24% off its 52-week high of $8.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.71, which suggests the last value was 56.85% up since then. When we look at Cerus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Cerus Corporation (CERS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CERS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cerus Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CERS’s forecast low is $8 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +59.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.9 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cerus Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $30.52 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.64 Million and $26.83 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Cerus Corporation earnings to increase by 28.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.2% or 13.71 Million shares worth $85.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.