In the last trading session, 1,474,791 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.51. With the company’s per share price at $260.42 changed hands at $19.23 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.86 Billion. CVNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.18% off its 52-week high of $323.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.16, which suggests the last value was 91.49% up since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CVNA as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Carvana Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $314.3 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 17.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $304.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVNA’s forecast low is $190 with $420 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +61.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carvana Co. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +39.26% over the past 6 months, a -12.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carvana Co. will rise +40.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.83 Billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Carvana Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $1.89 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 72%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58%. The 2021 estimates are for Carvana Co. earnings to decrease by -7.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.82% of Carvana Co. shares while 119.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.52%. There are 423 institutions holding the Carvana Co. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.99% of the shares, roughly 8.61 Million CVNA shares worth $2.06 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.92% or 6.99 Million shares worth $1.67 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2120822 shares estimated at $508.02 Million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 1.99 Million shares worth around $476.21 Million.