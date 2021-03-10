In the last trading session, 2,252,560 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $30.04 changed hands at $1.79 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.02 Billion. BLUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.38% off its 52-week high of $72.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.24, which suggests the last value was 19.31% up since then. When we look at bluebird bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 Million.

Analysts gave the bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended BLUE as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. bluebird bio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.02.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $31.16 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 3.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is -0.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLUE’s forecast low is $26 with $86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +186.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.45% for it to hit the projected low.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the bluebird bio, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -46.64% over the past 6 months, a 17.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for bluebird bio, Inc. will rise +17%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -722.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.92 Million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that bluebird bio, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $15.06 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.86 Million and $198.89 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -92.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.6%. The 2021 estimates are for bluebird bio, Inc. earnings to increase by 30.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.5% of bluebird bio, Inc. shares while 97.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.05%. There are 401 institutions holding the bluebird bio, Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.11% of the shares, roughly 8.13 Million BLUE shares worth $351.71 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 6.46 Million shares worth $279.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 6219566 shares estimated at $269.12 Million under it, the former controlled 9.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 7.95% of the shares, roughly 5.34 Million shares worth around $276.07 Million.