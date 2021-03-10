In the last trading session, 2,998,507 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $6.85 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45 Billion. CNDT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.04% off its 52-week high of $6.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.54, which suggests the last value was 77.52% up since then. When we look at Conduent Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CNDT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Conduent Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) trade information

Instantly CNDT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.99- on Tuesday, Mar 09 added 2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is 0.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNDT’s forecast low is $5.5 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -19.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.02 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Conduent Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.05 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Conduent Incorporated earnings to increase by 93.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.23% of Conduent Incorporated shares while 77.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83%. There are 278 institutions holding the Conduent Incorporated stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 18.05% of the shares, roughly 38.15 Million CNDT shares worth $183.12 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.19% or 15.19 Million shares worth $72.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4666134 shares estimated at $22.4 Million under it, the former controlled 2.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 4.04 Million shares worth around $19.39 Million.