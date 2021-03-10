In the last trading session, 1,459,898 Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $4.31 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $149.94 Million. CCNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -169.61% off its 52-week high of $11.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.7, which suggests the last value was 83.76% up since then. When we look at Code Chain New Continent Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 655.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 945.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CCNC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Instantly CCNC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.99- on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 38.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Code Chain New Continent Limited earnings to decrease by -12.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.03% of Code Chain New Continent Limited shares while 0.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.01%. There are 1 institutions holding the Code Chain New Continent Limited stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 68.59 Thousand CCNC shares worth $133.07 Thousand.