In the last trading session, 1,207,563 Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.2. With the company’s per share price at $10.09 changed hands at $0.73 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.63 Million. CARV’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.65% off its 52-week high of $22.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 87.61% up since then. When we look at Carver Bancorp, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 442.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CARV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Carver Bancorp, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Instantly CARV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.28 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 10.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 120.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300, meaning bulls need an upside of 2873.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CARV’s forecast low is $300 with $300 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2873.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2873.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Carver Bancorp, Inc. earnings to increase by 8.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.23% of Carver Bancorp, Inc. shares while 11.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.63%. There are 12 institutions holding the Carver Bancorp, Inc. stock share, with Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.71% of the shares, roughly 175.04 Thousand CARV shares worth $1.14 Million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 147.23 Thousand shares worth $955.51 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 146500 shares estimated at $950.79 Thousand under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 35.02 Thousand shares worth around $227.31 Thousand.