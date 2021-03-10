In the last trading session, 1,113,963 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $64.9 changed hands at $5.42 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.67 Billion. BBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.25% off its 52-week high of $73.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.23, which suggests the last value was 78.07% up since then. When we look at BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 977.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

Analysts gave the BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BBIO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.85.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Instantly BBIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $67.38 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 3.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBIO’s forecast low is $67 with $91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.24% for it to hit the projected low.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +124.41% over the past 6 months, a -5.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will drop -9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 671.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.89% of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. shares while 101.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.81%. There are 188 institutions holding the BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 23.17% of the shares, roughly 34.51 Million BBIO shares worth $2.45 Billion.

Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.87% or 26.62 Million shares worth $1.89 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.