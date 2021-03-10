In the latest trading session, 5,379,789 Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.19 changing hands around -$0.12 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $856.21 Million. ASXC’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.87% off its 52-week high of $6.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the recent value is93.32% up since then. When we look at Asensus Surgical, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ASXC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) trade information

Although ASXC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.77- on Thursday, Mar 04 added 13.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.61%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) is -0.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.45, meaning bulls need a downside of -65.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASXC’s forecast low is $1.45 with $1.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.39% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -65.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Asensus Surgical, Inc. earnings to decrease by -124.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s Major holders

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1% or 1.43 Million shares worth $891.88 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1496006 shares estimated at $935Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 577.95 Thousand shares worth around $361.22 Thousand.