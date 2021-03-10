In the latest trading session, 1,197,037 Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.6 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $961.77 Million. AACQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.17% off its 52-week high of $14.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.57, which suggests the recent value is9.72% up since then. When we look at Artius Acquisition Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 Million.

Analysts gave the Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AACQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need an upside of 183.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AACQ’s forecast low is $30 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +183.02% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 183.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Artius Acquisition Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s Major holders

Periscope Capital Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.08% or 2.23 Million shares worth $23.71 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 850379 shares estimated at $9.04 Million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 317.01 Thousand shares worth around $3.37 Million.