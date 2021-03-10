In the last trading session, 2,218,577 Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.03 changed hands at $1.73 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.45 Billion. ARRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.38% off its 52-week high of $54.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.05, which suggests the last value was 17.07% up since then. When we look at Array Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ARRY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Array Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARRY’s forecast low is $40 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +71.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Array Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 165.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.64% per year.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.97% of Array Technologies, Inc. shares while 77.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.54%. There are 38 institutions holding the Array Technologies, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 19.02 Million ARRY shares worth $820.36 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.77% or 17.49 Million shares worth $754.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 4500000 shares estimated at $194.13 Million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 2.32 Million shares worth around $100.26 Million.