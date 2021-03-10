In the last trading session, 3,230,082 AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $3.53 changed hands at $0.77 or 0.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.82 Million. ANTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.6% off its 52-week high of $6.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 82.15% up since then. When we look at AirNet Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 662.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 Million.

Analysts gave the AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ANTE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AirNet Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) trade information

Instantly ANTE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.9%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.30- on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 17.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.61%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 99.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 51.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 877.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANTE’s forecast low is $34.5 with $34.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +877.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 877.34% for it to hit the projected low.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8%. The 2021 estimates are for AirNet Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 65.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.32% of AirNet Technology Inc. shares while 4.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.55%. There are 10 institutions holding the AirNet Technology Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.39% of the shares, roughly 425.52 Thousand ANTE shares worth $931.88 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.1% or 12.02 Thousand shares worth $26.32 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.